Meet the 14-year-old running for VT governor

At just 14-years-old, Ethan Sonneborn is running for governor of Vermont.

He’s just one of four Democratic gubernatorial candidates on the ballot for Vermont’s primary election Tuesday night. Each candidate seeks to challenge popular Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermont, which elects governors every two years, has no age limit for gubernatorial campaigns. The only requirement is that candidates must have lived in the state for the past four years in order to run.

Sonneborn told CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe that he was inspired to run after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last year. He hopes for strong leadership capable of healing divides in the country.

He’s also driven by the uptick in deadly school shootings plaguing the nation.

“My school could be next, we don’t know what school could be next. It almost happened here in Vermont with a shooting threat at Fair Haven High School. It could happen here and it will happen here if we don’t take action,” he told CBS News.