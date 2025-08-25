Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow to Estimated $243 Million

JACKSON, MISS. (Press Release) – According to the MS Lottery, after rolling all summer long, the Powerball jackpot has

surged to an estimated $750 million, making it the 10th largest jackpot in

the game’s history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $338.6

million.

Tonight’s drawing will mark the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last hit

in California on May 31, 2025. The jackpot was hit three other times this

year: a $167.3 million prize in Kentucky on April 26, a $526.6 million

prize in California on March 29, and a $328.5 million prize in Oregon on

Jan. 18.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and sold at more than 1,800 licensed

retailers across Mississippi. Players can add the Power Play multiplier for

an additional $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes. The Mississippi Lottery

has had six $50,000 Powerball winners in the past month, with four out of

the six multiplying their prize to six figures by adding Power Play.

Players can also add the $1 Double Play option for a chance at a second

drawing with a $10 million jackpot and a separate prize structure. In

In February of this year, a player in Petal won the $10 million Double Play

jackpot prize, the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59

p.m. CST.

September Games Hit Retailers Friday

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with

an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded

Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, this lineup features tickets

loaded with prizes of $100, $500 and $2,000. Players can choose from

the $2- $100 Loaded, $5- $500 Loaded, or $10- $2,000 Loaded, each packed

with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award

the top prize automatically.

All three games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter

non-winning tickets at [4]mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at

winning the top prizes.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.35 million with a cash

value of $1.06 while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $253

million with an estimated cash value of $113.8 million. Tonight’s

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $56,000.

