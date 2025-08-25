Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow to Estimated $243 Million
JACKSON, MISS. (Press Release) – According to the MS Lottery, after rolling all summer long, the Powerball jackpot has
surged to an estimated $750 million, making it the 10th largest jackpot in
the game’s history. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $338.6
million.
Tonight’s drawing will mark the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last hit
in California on May 31, 2025. The jackpot was hit three other times this
year: a $167.3 million prize in Kentucky on April 26, a $526.6 million
prize in California on March 29, and a $328.5 million prize in Oregon on
Jan. 18.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play and sold at more than 1,800 licensed
retailers across Mississippi. Players can add the Power Play multiplier for
an additional $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes. The Mississippi Lottery
has had six $50,000 Powerball winners in the past month, with four out of
the six multiplying their prize to six figures by adding Power Play.
Players can also add the $1 Double Play option for a chance at a second
drawing with a $10 million jackpot and a separate prize structure. In
In February of this year, a player in Petal won the $10 million Double Play
jackpot prize, the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history.
Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59
p.m. CST.
September Games Hit Retailers Friday
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with
an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded
Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, this lineup features tickets
loaded with prizes of $100, $500 and $2,000. Players can choose from
the $2- $100 Loaded, $5- $500 Loaded, or $10- $2,000 Loaded, each packed
with instant win symbols, prize multipliers and special symbols that award
the top prize automatically.
All three games are eligible for the 2nd Chance program. Players may enter
non-winning tickets at [4]mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at
winning the top prizes.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.35 million with a cash
value of $1.06 while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $253
million with an estimated cash value of $113.8 million. Tonight’s
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $56,000.