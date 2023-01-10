Mega Millions jackpot jumps up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mega Millions jackpot is now more than $1 billion after no winning ticket was pulled in Friday’s drawing.

The top prize is no $1.1 billion with a cash option of $568.7 million for the Tuesday night drawing.

You can watch that right here on WCBI News during our 10 p.m. show.

This is the third largest Mega Millions and the fifth largest prize in lottery history.

Your odds of winning the jackpot are around 3.5 million to one.

Matching all five white balls and you are looking at odds of 12.5 million to one.

