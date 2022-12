Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million; next drawing Friday, Dec. 30

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The chance to win the Mega Millions is still on the table. There were no winning tickets for the jackpot as part of Tuesday’s drawing.

Now, the jackpot pot has jumped up to $640 million.

That total cash value comes to $328.3 million.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will be Friday, December 30 at 10 p.m.

