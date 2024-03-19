Mega Millions jackpot rises to about $893M

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Are you feeling lucky? If you are, now might be the time to grab a lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $893 million.

That’s the sixth largest in Mega Millions’ history. There hasn’t been a winner since December 8.

For your financial planning questions, the cash payout is still a pretty good payday at a little over $421 million.

And if tonight’s not your lucky night, there’s always tomorrow’s Powerball which is now up to $687 million.

This is the fourth time that both jackpots have passed the $500 million mark simultaneously.

And you can see those drawings here on WCBI right before the news at 10.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X