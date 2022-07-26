Mega Millions Lottery jackpot up to $830 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mega Millions Lottery is living up to its name.

The jackpot for the multi-state lottery is up to $830 million.

It’s the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ 20-year history.

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner since April 15th causing the total to continue growing.

For your financial planning purposes, if you choose the cash payout, it should be around $487 million.

Your odds of winning are around one in 302 million.

The drawing is at 10 o’clock tonight.

