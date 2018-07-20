Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $433M jackpot

- Advertisement -

The winning numbers drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot are 1, 14, 30, 44 and 62 and the Mega Ball number is 1. The jackpot is $433 million, with a one-time cash option of $260 million.

Tickets cost $2. Sales time cut-offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

There will be a Powerball drawing Saturday. The jackpot is up to $150 million.

But don’t get your hopes up yet: Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion — that’s 15 zeros — according to data scientists at Allstate.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, though residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. Rhode Islanders plop down $514 a year. And if you live in Delaware or New York, you’re likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month (see map below).

The odds of winning “scratchers” — those little instant winning tickets that you can buy for prices ranging from $1 to $50 — are better, but it’s still no way to get rich.