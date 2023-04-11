MEMA, American Red Cross team up to find housing for storm victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross are teaming up to help storm victims find a place to live.

Under the agreement, the Red Cross will place eligible survivors into a hotel room and provide meals for up to six months based on need.

This is only for those impacted by the March 24 tornadoes in Monroe and Montgomery Counties.

More than 500 Mississippians are living in hotels due to the twisters.

To qualify, you must register first with FEMA and then call the Red Cross.

You could be relocated to another facility if space becomes an issue.

The contract is about $11.6 million. FEMA will reimburse at least 75% of the bill if not all of it.

FEMA Temporary Rental Assistance could be paused since the state is paying for this program.

