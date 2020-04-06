MEMA encouraging residents to wear face masks in public

MEMA is encouraging Mississippians to wear face masks if you go out in public.

The CDC said individual who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 can still transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

Meaning the virus can spread between folks just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

If N-95 masks are unavailable, the CDC recommended using homemade cloth masks like a t-shirt, small towel or a scarf.

You also want to be include multiple layers of fabric to keep from spreading any germs.