MEMA, FEMA, American Red Cross to host meeting in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, along with FEMA and the American Red Cross will host a town hall meeting Thursday in Winona.

It will be at the Zion District Association Building on Justy Street. It begins at 5:30.

Winona and Montgomery County were hit by an EF3 tornado on March 24.

The area has been declared a federal disaster.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter