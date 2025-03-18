MEMA gives update on storms and damage across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another Mississippian has died from this past weekend’s tornado outbreak, bringing the death toll to seven.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to collect damage assessments from across the state.

715 homes, 29 businesses, and 16 farms reported damage. Those numbers are expected to increase.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that 17 tornadoes touched down on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.

A shelter is set up at the Grenada City Auditorium.

In our area, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Grenada, Itawamba, Lee, Montgomery, Prentiss, and Tishomingo Counties reported damage.

Based on current numbers, Grenada and Itawamba saw the most impact.

MEMA is still providing tarps and water to those counties that need them.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.