MEMA offers storm preparation advice ahead of severe weather threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure you are fully prepared for this week’s potentially damaging storms.

You’re encouraged to take “before” pictures before the storm is expected to hit your home or property.

It can help with insurance claims if a disaster strikes your home.

MEMA wants you to have a disaster go-kit supplied with food and water that can last a few days (72 hours).

Power outages are expected.

Always keep devices on you that are capable of receiving weather alerts, know your safe spot, and go over your safety plan tonight with your family.

You can report storm damage to this link right here: www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter