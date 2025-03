MEMA provides an update on storm damage from this week

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases new damage numbers from the storm system that swept through the state this week.

Clarke, Harrison, Madison, Perry, Warren, and Wayne Counties are reporting damage to homes.

In all, 14 homes and six farms were impacted.

The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado hit Wayne County and an EF-1 hit George County.

Three deaths and seven injuries have been reported.

