MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak.

Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties.

At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state that were damaged.

The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Damage was also reported in Jasper and Pike Counties.

Two injuries were reported in Pike County.

These numbers are expected to climb as the confirmation work continues.

