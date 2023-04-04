MEMA releases damage report numbers from March 31 tornado

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new numbers from this past weekend’s tornado damage.

94 homes, along with six farms were damaged in Pontotoc County. This was the hardest-hit area in the state.

Meanwhile, in Lee County 32 homes and five businesses were impacted by a tornado.

Tishomingo County saw six homes and three businesses damaged by a storm there.

MEMA also said 50 homes were damaged in Desoto County.

These reports came after tornadoes plowed through north Mississippi late Friday and early Saturday morning.

One person died and four others were injured in Pontotoc County.

