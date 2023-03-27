MEMA releases early numbers of storm damage assessment

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The scope of the damage in Mississippi is mind-boggling, and we are just now getting some preliminary numbers of just how badly our communities were battered.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said early numbers show Monroe County had 1,476 homes damaged, along with 29 roads and three utilities.

50 people were injured in the county.

34-year-old Ethan Herndon and his one-year-old daughter were killed in the Wren community by the twister.

Amory schools will be closed through March 31.

In Montgomery County, 49 homes were damaged, along with four roads and one public office building.

Schools in Winona are closed Monday.

Again, these are preliminary numbers and are expected to change as more damage assessments are done.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter