MEMA releases new damage report numbers from tornado outbreak

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers for last week’s tornado outbreak.

Statewide, 111 homes were damaged. Those numbers could change as the assessment process continues.

Forest, Clarke, and Sharkey Counties were hardest hit, where more than 20 homes were damaged.

Several roads, bridges, and buildings were damaged across the southern half of the state.

The reports were along and below Interstate 20.

Assessments will continue.

