MEMA reports 6th person to die in cold conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A sixth person has died from the recent winter weather in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation continued clearing roads in the northern half of the state Thursday and Friday.

As of Friday, MDOT reported that 26 counties still had ice on roads and bridges.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the sixth person to die in the cold conditions since January 14 was in Washington County.

An expectant mother and her child died in a crash in Chickasaw County.

Other deaths were reported in Sharkey, Rankin, and Humphreys Counties.

Area warming stations remained open.

