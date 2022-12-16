MEMA reports damage assessments from tornado outbreak

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We learn new information today on the impact of this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said 75 homes were damaged across the state. That number is expected to increase.

Four injuries have been reported.

Right now, Clarke County and Sharkey Counties appear to have the most homes damaged, with at least 19.

Madison and Newton Counties also reported more than a dozen homes impacted.

The WCBI viewing area escaped the worst parts of the storm system.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of at least 17 tornadoes that hit the state, mainly along and south of Interstate 20.

