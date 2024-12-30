MEMA reports storm damage all across the state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Damage numbers from across the state continue to climb after severe weather on December 29.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said 20 counties are reporting some type of damage.

150 homes were impacted by the storms.

10 injuries have been reported to the state, along with two deaths.

One of the fatalities occurred in Lowndes County.

In Oktibbeha County, 19 apartments, 6 homes, and five businesses were damaged.

MEMA reports 28 homes in Clay County received damage.

The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes from the storm system, thus far.

Numbers are expected to change as more information comes in.

“Counties do their assessments. Then they will call us in and we will go in and do our assessments, and we are looking not just at roof damage but we’re looking at the integrity of the home and those types of things. So, if you see someone in your neighborhood with a MEMA shirt or an EMA shirt just know they are out there trying to gather some more information. Folks can still report their damage to us by going to our website msema.org and hitting the report damage tool,” said MEMA Chief Communications Officer, Malary White.

It could be more than a week before the damage assessments are complete.

