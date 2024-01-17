MEMA: Second person has died during winter storm

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A second person has died during this winter storm and arctic blast.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said extreme cold led to the death of a person in Sharkey County.

The first fatality was due to a traffic accident in Humphreys County. Both of those counties are in the Mississippi Delta.

Cold weather was expected to continue through the rest of the week.

MEMA and utility providers were encouraging people to conserve energy as much as possible.

Ice was still being reported on roads in every county in the WCBI viewing area, including those in west Alabama.

At last check, the roads in Lamar and Pickens Counties have been deemed impassable.

