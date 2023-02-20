MEMA talks safety plans for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Monday, February 20 marks the beginning of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is using the week to encourage people to have a safety plan in place before bad weather strikes.

Having a kit with flashlights, whistles, and helmets for your storm shelter can save lives.

Each day this week will focus on different types of spring severe weather, including thunderstorms, flooding, and lightning among others.

Severe weather can happen anytime, so being prepared is crucial.

“What can happen in the spring months, I think that everyone in Mississippi knows because we’ve been experiencing it probably since January. We know this, but in the spring months the tornadoes can get more intense and the flash flooding can linger and turn more into a flood event. And so, we just want people to know and have that awareness. We don’t want to freak anyone out, but if you are prepared you, have no reason to panic,” said Malary White, MEMA Chief Communication Officer.

A record 137 tornadoes struck Mississippi last year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter