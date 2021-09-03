MEMA assisting with hurricane Ida relief efforts

MEMA will work along side county EMA officials in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is adding reinforcements to support response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

MEMA will work alongside EMA officials in Louisiana to help speed up recovery efforts.

Recent reports state that 380 homes were impacted.

133 public roads and 73 bridges have also suffered damage.

Louisiana has until September 30th to request federal assistance.

Here is information from a press release issued by MEMA:

“If residents need immediate resources, they can contact their county EMA director call MEMA’s Hurricane Ida hotline at 1-888-574-3583 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM for assistance. Louisiana residents sheltering in Mississippi can call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA assistance or 1-800-755-5175 for additional shelter and resource information.”

More information about available resources in Louisiana can be found here.