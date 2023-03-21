Member of citizen oversight board seeks to reconstruct group

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been more than seven years since a citizen oversight board for the Columbus Police Department was formed.

But a change in administration, police chiefs, and the pandemic may have put a pause on regular meetings.

Former Mayor Robert Smith and the City Council in December of 2015 voted to form a permanent committee.

At least one member of that committee told WCBI News that she plans to approach Columbus City Council members about reconstructing the group. Transparency and communication between Columbus residents and law enforcement would be a priority.

Originally, the group was formed to review the Special Operations Group with the Columbus Police Department. That SOG team was disbanded after an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Ricky Ball.

The Columbus City Council meets Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

