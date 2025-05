Memorial ceremony held for fallen Officers in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The sheriff’s department hosts a memorial ceremony this afternoon.

Four people who died while working in law enforcement for the county were remembered, along with some who worked with the agency.

Some family members were also there.

The sheriff’s department has a memorial each year during National Law Enforcement Week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.