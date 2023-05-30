Memorial Day ceremony at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- People gathered on Memorial Day in Starkville to honor those who have sacrificed it all.

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership Military Affairs Committee held a ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse Monday.

The local Boy Scouts and the Starkville High School Singers both participated in the ceremony.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill and others spoke about the importance of remembering those who paid the ultimate price.

Organizers say it’s a special program with special significance.

“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years and it is an opportunity to take some time out and thank those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Robert Green, Co-chair of the Military Affairs Committee. “As I like to say, today is the day that even the veterans stop to honor people. So, we have had about 92 people from Oktibbeha County who have sacrificed their lives since World War I and today is our chance to honor them and their families for what they gave.”

All the names of military members from Oktibbeha County who died in the line of duty were read aloud.