Memorial Day Travel Period: 4 fatalities reported on MS highways

Mississippi Highway Patrol releases holiday travel statistics

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people died on state highways over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the fatal crashes happened in Benton, Tunica, Itawamba, and Harrison Counties.

Kenneth Cook, 59, of Smithville died after his car went off Highway 25 and overturned.

He was taken to a Tupelo hospital and later passed away.

MHP is still investigating that accident.

Statewide, troopers wrote more than seven thousand tickets. 961 of those were for child seatbelt violations.

118 DUI arrests were made.

In all, the number of tickets, DUIs, and total crashes were down this holiday travel period compared to last year.

