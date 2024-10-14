Memphis man faces charges after drug bust in Tishomingo Co.

Man from Memphis faces charges after drug bust in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memphis man finds himself facing serious drug charges in Tishomingo County after a traffic stop.

On October 10, Tishomingo County Deputies stopped a car on Highway 72 near County Road 961 in Burnsville.

During the stop, they reportedly found 12 grams of what is believed to be Methamphetamine along with 350 grams of Marijuana, and a small amount of Buprenorphine, along with drug Paraphernalia.

They arrested the driver, Charles Anthony Merryweather Jr., of Memphis.

Merryweather was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia.

His bond has not been set.

