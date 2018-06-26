Men Accused Of Post Office Burglary

MOOREVILLE (WCBI) – One of the suspects accused of breaking into the Mooreville Post Office is in federal custody.

38 year old Willie Dean Riggs Junior of Fairburn, Georgia faces a 7 count federal indictment including theft of money orders, theft of mail and destruction of mail. Riggs and Willie Trimble of Statesboro Georgia are suspected of breaking into the building November 8th, stealing money orders , a money order machine along with mail. Riggs will be arraigned Tuesday. Trimble remains at large.