‘Men of Excellence’ hosts 2023 State of Black Men Symposium at MSU

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Revive, Recharge, Redirect. That’s the motto of this year’s State of Black Men Symposium on Mississippi State University’s campus.

The conference, hosted by the “Men of Excellence” organization, allowed black men to engage with local professionals to discuss the importance of the black man’s role in the family and in the professional world.

Other discussions included mental health and leadership.

Leaders of the symposium hope the event will help build a positive image for black men in America.

“As you know, sometimes in the world, we’re always known as gangbangers. We can be leaders in this world and we can be leaders outside of just the government. We can be leaders in our own companies. We have black students here that have their own companies. They’re their own bosses. Making money while they’re in college. Getting their bills paid. This is a stepping stone for them,” said Jalen Wilson, President of “Men of Excellence”.

Some notable key figures leading the event were Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough and Ron Thornton, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Golden Triangle.

