Mental Health and Wellness Fair hosted in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Between classes and projects and exams, school can feel overwhelming at times.

That’s why the MUW Counseling Center offered options to their students.

The Mental Health and Wellness Fair provides choices and resources for those who are affected by big and small challenges. And mental health experts shared helpful information that could help students navigate the daily challenges.

Kimberly McCarty-Davis is a counselor at the W and the organizer for the October 2 event.

“We all have mental health. We want good mental health. And so possibly, you know, just understanding that education is important and then taking care of our minds and our bodies in various ways is very important. So we want to support that. We want to support the person and their overall mind and body. And so just the stigma surrounding mental health issues sometimes keeps people from asking questions or getting the help that they need,” said Davis.

Consultations are free to students at MUW.

The MUW Counseling Center is located in “The Blue House” on the corner of 11th Street and 4th Avenue. You can call to schedule an appointment at (662) 329-7748.

