Meridian native named this year’s American Idol winner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Magnolia state is celebrating as Meridian native, Jamal Roberts, is the latest winner of American Idol.

Roberts was crowned Sunday night during the three-hour season 23 finale.

Our state-wide new partner, WTOK, reports Meridianites hosted watch parties across the city, and groups of people went out the the City Hall lawn to dance and show their support for Roberts.

The singer honored Meridian by performing “Just My Imagination (Running Away from Me)” by the Temptations and “First Time” by Teeks.

Roberts is the second winner from Mississippi, and one of the many talented Mississippians to make it as a finalist on the show.

