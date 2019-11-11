Meteor streaks through the sky over St. Louis

A meteor lit up the sky over St. Louis, Missouri on Monday night, KMOV reports. Hundreds reported seeing a bright flash of light across at least two counties. Many also reported hearing a loud boom as the meteor streaked across the sky around 9 p.m. local time.

The sighting coincides with the height of the Northern Taurids meteor shower, which is known for its spectacular fireballs.

The Taurids is produced by debris colliding with the atmosphere as the Earth drifts through remnants from the P1/Encke comet, according to CNET. This occurs annually during the last three months of the year.

The National Weather Service could not confirm if the meteor touched down or if it burnt up in the atmosphere.