Meth recovered during Clay County traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit seizes nearly a gram of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday.

Leigh Ann Hall, 32, of Amory, was stopped on Pine Grove Road.

During the stop, Sheriff Eddie Scott says investigators recovered the drugs. Hall was also served with three separate circuit court bench warrants.

Sheriff Scott says the K9 unit has been very beneficial to the department when it comes to getting drugs off the streets.

Hall remains in the Clay County Detention Center.