MHP begins recruiting for 2025’s Cadet Class 69

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve ever thought about becoming a Mississippi High Patrol state trooper but didn’t know where to start, MHP’s job fair this weekend is the place for you.

“If you’re interested in law enforcement, especially being a state trooper, come out and join us. We’ll give you a lot of insight on what it takes to be a part of our agency.”

Sergeant Derrick Beckom is the public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop G.

Before becoming an officer for MHP, he was a firefighter for 10 years.

Beckom says having a background in law enforcement is a plus but it’s not a requirement.

“Don’t be intimidated by it at all. It’s probably the best career move for me and my family to become a part of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. It’s been great. Didn’t have any law enforcement experience so that doesn’t matter. Just gotta have an open mind and be willing to accept the challenge.”

The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 69 are simple.

An applicant must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Mississippi at the time of

appointment, and must have a valid driver’s license.

There’s nothing you need to bring with you other than your curiosity and your family.

“We’re gonna provide a lot of video and a lot of information for you. We would also like for you to bring you spouse/significant other. Because if you have the opportunity to get accepted into Cadet Class 69 then your family members and everyone will need to know what you’re going to or going through rather and what you’re about to jump into cause you’re gonna need all the support you can get if you’re fortunate enough to get into the class.”

Troop G’s job fair will be held Saturday, July 13th at 10am at 1280 East Lee Blvd in Starkville.

