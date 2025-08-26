MHP emphasizes Labor Day safety campaign

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues its Labor Day Safety campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Public affairs officer Sergeant Derrick Beckom with Troop G said the message is the same every year: they will have a strong presence with checkpoints set up.

Along with drinking and driving, Beckom reminds citizens to be responsible by not speeding, buckling up, and not be distracted.

He also said to be a responsible passenger and help make sure everyone is following the rules of the road.

Beckom said they are not trying to ruin anyone’s holiday fun; they just want citizens to be safe for the holiday weekend.

“Be safe. Give yourself a lot of leeway to get to your various destinations on time to make sure you’re not speeding, in a rush, again, and no drinking and driving. Remember, our agency and other agencies are not out there to keep you from celebrating. We’re okay with zero DUIs if they’re not out there. But, if you are out there, you best believe you’re going to be out there to try to enforce it and keep you from being on the highway causing those fatal crashes,” said Public Affairs officer, Sgt. Derrick Beckom.

Last year, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote over 7,000 citations statewide.

The campaign runs until the end of Labor Day.

