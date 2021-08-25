MHP encourages parents and guardians to teach good driving habits to their kids

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Good driving starts young. That was one of the messages from the Mississippi Highway Patrol today.

MHP’s Director of Public Affairs, Major John Poulos spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus today.

Poulos stressed the importance of seatbelt use and avoiding distractions while driving, especially texting and driving.

He had a sobering message for the parents of the state’s youngest drivers.

“The Drive Program is very important across the state just due to the fact that Mississippi consistently ranks either 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in the nation in teenaged driving fatalities. We’ve got to get that message out, not only to our young drivers, but to their parents as well. That’s the only way that we are going to bring those numbers down, and make sure that these teenagers arrive safe from “Point A” to “Point B,” said Major John Polous, MHP Director of Public Affairs.

As a reminder, with the Labor Day Holiday less than 2 weeks away, expect to see more troopers on the road.