MHP Fourth of July enforcement period numbers released

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A fatal accident involving 3 EMCC students was one of more than 60 crashes worked by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

That accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the student athletes headed home to the Coast for the holiday.

In north Mississippi, troopers arrested more than a dozen drivers under the influence of alcohol and even more who were not using their seat belts.

Some drivers were ticketed with not restraining children traveling in the vehicle.

The Fourth of July enforcement period started at midnight on Wednesday, July 3, and ended at midnight on the fourth.

Throughout the state, MHP issued 3,300 citations with 43 DUI arrests.