MHP gives report on citations totals during the holidays

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Christmas Holiday Travel Period was a busy one for State Troopers in Mississippi.

Between 6 am on Tuesday and 12 am on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote 4,130 citations. That’s down, slightly, from last year’s Christmas Travel Period.

Two people lost their lives on the state’s highways.

In Lauderdale County, a Richton man was hit by a vehicle while he was walking south on Interstate 59. And in Lincoln County, the driver of a tanker truck was killed when his truck ran off the road and rolled over.

Troopers also made 69 DUI arrests, about 15 more than last year, and responded to 195 crashes.

They also cited 477 people for seatbelt and child restraint violations.

Troopers will be back out in force this week for the New Year’s holiday.

