MHP helps local agencies in aftermath of deadly tornado

Troopers have been helping with traffic control and other needs in a support role

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol have been helping local law enforcement since the tornado hit Monroe County.

Troopers from Troops F and G have been providing traffic control, extra patrols, and whatever else is needed throughout Monroe County since Friday night.

Colonel Randy Ginn, director of the MHP, was in Amory at the command center for a visit with Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

Ginn said the highway patrol came alongside local agencies to help whenever disaster strikes.

“We’re a support agency at DPS and Highway Patrol and we are here to support our partners all across the state. We have troopers in other locations, helping to keep the public safe and be sure we protect the property of people who have been affected by these terrible events,” Ginn said.

He said the highway patrol will be helping as long as they are needed in the area.

