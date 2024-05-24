MHP Holiday Travel Period begins

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A lot of you will hit the highway for the Memorial Day weekend and the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants to make sure you get to your destination safely.

The Holiday Travel Period coincides with the national “Click-it or Ticket” safety campaign, so you can expect increased patrols during your trips.

Troopers will be on the lookout for speeders, drunk and distracted drivers, and those not wearing seatbelts.

Last year troopers investigated 156 crashes, made 170 DUI arrests, and issued more than 900 citations for seatbelt violations.

“We’ll be present. We’ll be – it’s not necessarily enforcing but we will be present heavily patroling our districts and everything so that people will see us and hopefully that will deter and remind them that we are out. But we are not out to get in your pocket. We’re just wanting to be out so that you can be with family and celebrate,” said Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom.

The Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period begins Friday morning and ends Monday at midnight.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X