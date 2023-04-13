MHP investigates crash between 18-wheeler, school bus

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened between an 18-wheeler and a school bus.

Just before 2 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 in Monroe County.

A 2020 Freightliner driven by Yumie Panye traveling north on Highway 45 crashed into the right side of a school bus driven by Mary McMillan that was attempting to cross over the northbound lanes of Highway 45 from Lake Lilly Rd.

There were two injuries reported in this crash. And no kids were reported to be on the bus.

