MHP investigates deadly crash after someone drove away from checkpoint

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after someone drove away from a safety checkpoint.

Troopers said 22-year-old Juan Garza, of Tupelo, refused to stop or give his identification this past Thursday night.

The checkpoint was on Highway 278 West in Pontotoc County.

In a press release, MHP said during the pursuit the vehicle turned onto Faulkner Road and overturned.

Garza and two teens were injured.

16-year-old Edwin Hernandez died in the crash.

Garza faces several charges, including felony fleeing.

