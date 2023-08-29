MHP investigates deadly crash after someone drove away from checkpoint
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after someone drove away from a safety checkpoint.
Troopers said 22-year-old Juan Garza, of Tupelo, refused to stop or give his identification this past Thursday night.
The checkpoint was on Highway 278 West in Pontotoc County.
In a press release, MHP said during the pursuit the vehicle turned onto Faulkner Road and overturned.
Garza and two teens were injured.
16-year-old Edwin Hernandez died in the crash.
Garza faces several charges, including felony fleeing.
