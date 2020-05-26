MHP Investigating Two Fatal Holiday Crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (MHP Press Release) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period along with the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) safety initiative which began Friday, May 22, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, May 25 at midnight. Throughout the period, MHP issued 6511 citations with 153 DUI arrests. A total of 157 crashes were investigated including 2 fatalities and 51 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. All available troopers were utilized statewide during the period conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

Below is the fatality information regarding the period.

On Friday, May 22, 2020, at approximately 3:51 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash at the intersection of MS35 and I-55 exit ramp 174 in Carroll County. A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle operated by William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden, MS was traveling eastbound on MS35. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lily Shepard, 17, of Bolivar, MO was traveling southbound on I-55 exit ramp 174 attempting to enter MS35 and failed to yield right of way. The Yamaha motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Chevrolet Cruze. William D. Rodgers received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS16 in Kemper County. A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba, MS was traveling westbound on MS16. The vehicle left the roadway, collided with a culvert, and overturned ejecting the driver. Kary F. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

These crashes remain under investigation by MHP.