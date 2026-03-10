MHP officer Clay Flake speaks to members of the Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring Break is here, and Mississippi’s highways are going to be busier than normal for the next couple of weeks.

And the men and women who patrol them are asking for your help to keep things safe.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G Public Affairs Officer, Clay Flake, was the guest speaker today at the Columbus Rotary Club.

Trooper Flake says there are some simple things drivers can do to make things safer, like going hands-free or just not using your cellphone at all, slow down, keep your eyes on the road, and remember to “stay in your lane”.

“If you’re in the left lane, just putting it on cruise, that is illegal, because you could be hindering traffic. The left lane should be for passing. The right lane is for travel,” said Clay.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G is based in Starkville and covers 9 counties in the surrounding area.

