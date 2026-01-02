MHP provides totals from previous New Year’s holiday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol did not respond to any fatal crashes over the New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period.

Troopers worked a total of 95 wrecks statewide during the holiday. That is up from 68 last year.

In all, 3,221 citations were issued. 427 of those were for seatbelt or child restraint violations.

Troopers also made 34 DUI arrests, a slight increase from last year.

The New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Period ran from Wednesday at 6 am to Midnight last night.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.