MHP releases Memorial Holiday travel period report

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released its report for the Memorial Holiday travel period.

During the enforcement period troopers investigated 156 crashes, three of them with fatalities. The fatal crashes occurred in Yazoo, Stone, and Holmes Counties.

Troopers also issued more than 8,900 citations and made 170 arrests for impaired driving. They cited close to 1,000 drivers for seatbelt violations.

The Memorial Holiday Travel period began Friday morning and ended at midnight Tuesday.

