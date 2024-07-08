MHP reports busy July 4 enforcement period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting a very busy July 4 enforcement period.

Almost every category saw an increase over last year’s numbers.

Troopers wrote more than 6,400 tickets.

149 people were arrested for impaired driving.

MHP is also investigating 141 crashes on state highways. Four of those accidents were fatal.

The deadly accidents were in Pearl River, Scott, Sunflower, and Pike counties.

There were fewer days in the travel period last year, just two. That’s when troopers wrote more than 4,400 citations.

There were 53 DUI arrests but four fatal crashes.

This year, the enforcement period started on the morning of July 4 and ended at midnight on Sunday.

