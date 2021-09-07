Mississippi State Troopers responded to six fatal accidents over the holiday weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi State Troopers have a busy weekend with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, Labor Day Holiday traffic, and six fatal accidents.

One of those horrific crashes happened in Grenada County.

The crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 333.

Troopers say a car driven by Ladarrius Campbell went into the intersection as an SUV was traveling northbound.

The SUV hit the driver’s side of the car. Campbell died at the scene.

Three-year-old Janie Branch was a passenger in the SUV. She later died at a Memphis hospital.

Fatal crashes also occurred in Tunica and Lincoln Counties.

Highway patrolmen wrote more than 6,600 tickets, including 186 DUI arrests during the holiday travel period.

MHP also investigated 146 accidents.