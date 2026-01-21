MHP investigates a two-vehicle accident in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a two-door Honda Accord.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper First Class Bryant Flake, one person was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle with moderate injuries.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm near the intersection of Airport Road and John Bell Road.

MHP is investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.